Father charged with DUI after head-on crash kills 5-year-old in North Georgia

A North Georgia man is accused of driving under the influence during a crash that left his 5-year-old son dead.
State troopers responded to the fatal wreck on Ga. 385 in Habersham County about 9:40 a.m. Monday, the Georgia State Patrol said in an emailed statement. According to investigators, a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by 34-year-old Gregory Thompson of Mount Airy crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Honda Accord that was traveling north.
The crash injured Thompson and killed his 5-year-old son, Maximus, who was riding in the back seat.
The driver of the Honda, 78-year-old Donald Preece of Clarkesville, was also injured in the wreck. Both he and Gregory Thompson were taken to Habersham Medical Center in Demorest, authorities said.
Thompson faces eight charges in the crash: homicide by vehicle, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care, endangering a child under 14 while driving under the influence, and a safety restraint violation for a child younger than 8.
An update on Thompson’s condition wasn’t immediately available Thursday evening and it’s unclear if he’s still in the hospital.
