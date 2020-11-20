Father charged with DUI after head-on crash kills 5-year-old in North Georgia

State troopers responded to the fatal wreck on Ga. 385 in Habersham County about 9:40 a.m. Monday, the Georgia State Patrol said in an emailed statement. According to investigators, a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by 34-year-old Gregory Thompson of Mount Airy crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Honda Accord that was traveling north.

The crash injured Thompson and killed his 5-year-old son, Maximus, who was riding in the back seat.