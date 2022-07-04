Father and son run the race - again

The Clermont native been racing for more than a decade, including 100-mile ultramarathons in Colorado and Florida. Young and his wife have turned fitness into a family activity. His 13-year-old son, Max, joins him at the race today for his third Peachtree Road Race and his father’s 10th. Young’s wife would have joined, but she recently broke her foot, Young said.

”Running was a better fit for our family than other activities,” he said.