Father and son run the race - again

Brandon Young and son, Max, at Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Monday, July 4, 2022.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Brandon Young, 42, is no running novice.

The Clermont native been racing for more than a decade, including 100-mile ultramarathons in Colorado and Florida. Young and his wife have turned fitness into a family activity. His 13-year-old son, Max, joins him at the race today for his third Peachtree Road Race and his father’s 10th. Young’s wife would have joined, but she recently broke her foot, Young said.

”Running was a better fit for our family than other activities,” he said.

