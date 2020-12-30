‘Fast and Furious’ actor’s SUV stolen from Buckhead mansion

Popular actor and songwriter Tyrese Gibson had his SUV stolen from the driveway of his Buckhead mansion early Tuesday, authorities said.
Gibson, who is known for his roles in the “Fast and Furious” movies, parked his Range Rover in his driveway about 1:15 a.m. but left his key fob in the cupholder, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said in an emailed statement.
Around 8 a.m., he noticed his vehicle was missing and called the police.
Security footage showed a sedan pull up to the celebrity’s driveway after circling the cul-de-sac shortly after 2 a.m., authorities said. A man exited the passenger side of sedan and opened the door to Gibson’s Range Rover before getting inside.
He then drove away in the SUV, trailing the car that dropped him off, authorities said.
Atlanta police have seen a rise in vehicle thefts over the past couple months, mostly in the more affluent parts of the city along the Peachtree corridor from Buckhead to downtown.
“We’re seeing this pattern over and over,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor said last month. “I believe roughly 70 percent of vehicles stolen this year have been stolen with the key fob inside.”
No additional details have been released.
