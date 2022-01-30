Fannin County deputy, wife killed in car crash

A Fannin County sheriff’s deputy and his wife were killed in a car crash Friday night, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.
The sheriff’s office reported Cpl. Richard Gazaway and his wife, Heather, were “involved in a tragic car accident.” No additional details about the crash were available.
Gazaway joined the sheriff’s office in 2013 as a detention officer. He became a certified officer in 2015 and had just been promoted to the rank of corporal on Jan. 1.
“Corporal Gazaway was an invaluable asset to our office,” the sheriff’s office administration wrote in a Facebook post. “He was always willing to pick up an extra shift, whether in the jail or on patrol, back up another deputy, and was known for his dedication to his job. He was a devoted husband and father to his daughters Skylar and Riley.”
“We ask that you keep Corporal Gazaway’s children and family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult journey,” officials added.
A large group of first responders escorted the deputy and his wife to a funeral home in Fannin County Saturday evening. The North Georgia county is located at the Tennessee-North Carolina line.
On Twitter, Gov. Brian Kemp shared his condolences.
“Marty, the girls, & I are truly saddened by the tragic deaths of Heather & Corporal Richard Gazaway,” he wrote. “As we mourn their loss along with the Fannin County community, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for their 12- & 3-year-old girls who are facing an unimaginable loss.”
