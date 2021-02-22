Family wants Malcolm X murder case reopened; new evidence links to NYPD conspiracy

The lawyers say that the deathbed letter from a man who was a New York City officer at the time of his death in 1965 revealed allegations against the police department and FBI, according to several reports, including one from New York ABC affiliate ABC-7. The deceased man, Raymond Wood, wrote in the letter that his responsibility was to ensure members of Malcolm X’s security team were arrested days before he was shot dead in Manhattan, his family says.

The controversial figure was gunned down on Feb. 21, 1965, while speaking among his family and fellow Muslims. Years later, Thomas Hagan, who had also been called Talmadge Hayer; Mujahid Abdul Halim, known then as Thomas 15X Johnson; and Muhammad Abdul Aziz, who at the time of Malcolm X’s death was known as Norman 3X Butler, were convicted of the activist’s murder and sentenced to life.