Georgia Tech student suffers severe brain injury in fall from bed

“He just climbed back into bed while sleeping,” Ron Jacobs said.

But the Kell High School graduate’s condition quickly worsened.

“We treated him [at home] for less than a day and decided to take him to the hospital because with stiff neck, we were afraid it might be meningitis,” his mother, Mariellen Jacobs, told Channel 2.

A CT scan revealed Clark Jacobs had a fractured skull.

“He ended up having a blood clot,” Mariellen Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, it led to a bleed in his brain and [doctors] had to do emergency surgery to save his life.”

Clark Jacobs is recovering at the Shepherd Center. The family has insurance, but there are some services the insurance won’t cover. That is why the GoFundMe page was created.

Mariellen Jacobs told Channel 2 that her son fell onto a linoleum floor from a very tall “loft” bed that had recently been installed in all of the fraternity house bedrooms. Since the accident, guardrails have been added to the beds, according to Channel 2.