Family says ‘alcoholism,’ ‘concussions’ led to former NFL player Vincent Jackson’s death

“(Jackson’s family members) believe he had a lot of concussion problems,” Chronister told the station. “And when you suffer from that, you’re not yourself. You’re not your normal self. They believe wholeheartedly that all of these actions are a result of what he suffered while he was playing in the NFL.”

A housekeeper discovered the 38-year-old’s body about 11:30 a.m. Monday, officials said. There were no signs of trauma, and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, near Tampa.

His death, still under investigation, has caused many players to speak out about their shock and sadness in regard to Jackson’s tragic death and the sudden deaths of other NFL alums. Ryan Leaf, the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, said he felt “survivor’s remorse” after hearing about Jackson’s mysterious passing.

He said the wave of deaths of players, like the recent one of former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro, who was 28 years old when he died in December, should be a red flag for the league. Leaf, who also played for the Buccaneers, said he has visited with former players that are in psych wards.

“My NFL brothers continue to die and nobody is doing a (expletive) thing about it,” Leaf said in a video posted Tuesday on Twitter. “I talked to another brother who spent the weekend in a psych ward today. The NFL just doesn’t (expletive) care. They’ll write condolence letters... but if they were actually invested, they’d actually put some money behind the legends community and into the mental health, substance abuse side of it.”

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers for seven seasons before becoming a free agent because of a contract dispute. He then went on to play five seasons with the Buccaneers before retiring in 2018.

His fans expressed their shock and grief across social media.

“We are all mourning the loss of our beloved @VincentTJackson. His wife and family ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” tweeted the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a nonprofit that Jackson founded to support military families.