Gwinnett jury awards $4.25M to family of worker killed by street sweeper

Hall pulled into a QuikTrip parking lot along Pleasant Hill Road at Club Drive to inspect the equipment issue. Attorneys said he was trying to loosen debris when he got pinned between the hydraulic arm and the truck’s hopper after his leg inadvertently activated controls on the side of the street sweeper.

Smith’s attorneys convinced jurors that the controls “were negligently placed in close proximity to a crushing hazard” and should have been guarded to prevent such accidents from happening.

“Our evidence showed the defendants negligently placed faulty equipment in the stream of commerce, which ultimately led to Mr. Hall’s tragic and gruesome death,” Kendall Dunson, one of the family’s attorneys, said in the news release.

Court records show Smith filed her complaint in Gwinnett State Court in July 2018. The lawsuit claimed Schwarze Industries, the Alabama-based manufacturing company that designed the M6 Avalanche street sweeper, used equipment that was defective and unsafe for operators like Hall. It also alleged that the unguarded controls and toggle switches on the sweeper’s exterior were prone to “unintended activation” that put operators at risk.

Attorneys said Jason Oswald, a mechanic in Mesa, Arizona, was crushed the same way by the M6 Avalanche in a workplace accident three years after Hall’s death. Following Oswald’s death, Schwarze and parent company the Alamo Group redesigned the street sweeper and added guards to its outer control box.

“Because of this litigation, no one else using an M6 Avalanche street sweeper will suffer the same gruesome fate suffered by Orlando Hall and Jason Oswald,” attorneys said in their release.

Attorneys for Schwarze and E.R. Snell did not respond to requests for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday.