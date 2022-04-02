Gwinnett jury awards $4.25M to family of worker killed by street sweeper

Four years ago, Gabrielle Smith’s father was crushed to death by the street sweeper he was driving in a work accident in Gwinnett County.
A state jury this week awarded Smith $4.25 million after she won a lawsuit against the construction company for which her father worked and against the manufacturer that designed the street sweeper.
The verdict, according to Gwinnett County court records, came in Monday after Smith’s legal team successfully argued that the companies “failed to ensure that the heavy-duty mechanical broom sweeper was in safe operating condition and free of defects,” said a news release from attorneys who helped litigate his case.
A team of attorneys from the Beasley Allen law firm in Atlanta and The Cooper Firm, based in Marietta, partnered to argue the wrongful death suit on Smith’s behalf.
Orlando Hall, a 47-year-old Dallas man, was working as a subcontractor for E.R. Snell on the morning of Sept. 7, 2017, according to the news release. He was driving one of the Snellville construction company’s M6 Avalanche street sweepers when it began smoking in Duluth.
Hall pulled into a QuikTrip parking lot along Pleasant Hill Road at Club Drive to inspect the equipment issue. Attorneys said he was trying to loosen debris when he got pinned between the hydraulic arm and the truck’s hopper after his leg inadvertently activated controls on the side of the street sweeper.
Smith’s attorneys convinced jurors that the controls “were negligently placed in close proximity to a crushing hazard” and should have been guarded to prevent such accidents from happening.
“Our evidence showed the defendants negligently placed faulty equipment in the stream of commerce, which ultimately led to Mr. Hall’s tragic and gruesome death,” Kendall Dunson, one of the family’s attorneys, said in the news release.
Court records show Smith filed her complaint in Gwinnett State Court in July 2018. The lawsuit claimed Schwarze Industries, the Alabama-based manufacturing company that designed the M6 Avalanche street sweeper, used equipment that was defective and unsafe for operators like Hall. It also alleged that the unguarded controls and toggle switches on the sweeper’s exterior were prone to “unintended activation” that put operators at risk.
Attorneys said Jason Oswald, a mechanic in Mesa, Arizona, was crushed the same way by the M6 Avalanche in a workplace accident three years after Hall’s death. Following Oswald’s death, Schwarze and parent company the Alamo Group redesigned the street sweeper and added guards to its outer control box.
“Because of this litigation, no one else using an M6 Avalanche street sweeper will suffer the same gruesome fate suffered by Orlando Hall and Jason Oswald,” attorneys said in their release.
Attorneys for Schwarze and E.R. Snell did not respond to requests for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday.
About the Author