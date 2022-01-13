Family clings to prayers as ninth grade football player fights for her life

“By the time the car saw Kendall and she saw the car, it was too late,” Thomas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Kendall was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she underwent two emergency surgeries for a fractured skull. Somehow, she didn’t break any bones in her chest or back, her family said. But late Thursday, she remained unconscious.

“As bad as we want her to wake up now, I want her to wake up when it’s time,” her mother, Shanna, said Thursday afternoon.

Kendall’s parents have been with her since learning she was injured. But a recent positive coronavirus test has prevented Shanna Thomas from going inside the hospital, so she’s been forced to stay outside. It hasn’t stopped her from talking to her daughter, she said.

Caption Kendall Thomas was in critical condition after being hit by a car on campus. She underwent two emergency surgeries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Credit: Family photo Caption Kendall Thomas was in critical condition after being hit by a car on campus. She underwent two emergency surgeries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

“I tell her, ‘Wake up. Wake up when you’re ready,’” Shanna Thomas said. “I know you can hear me.”

Doctors have told Kendall’s parents it’s now a waiting game as her body tries to heal from the trauma. It’s an agonizing wait for the family.

Late Monday, Kendall had done her best to stay awake to watch the Georgia Bulldogs win the national championship game, her father said. Late last month, the family went to an Atlanta Falcons game. While in the Dirty Birds Nest, Kendall held a winning ticket for a ball signed by Younghoe Koo, the Falcons kicker and her favorite player, her dad said.

Now, the family is relying on prayers and support from their community. A sign at the school says #PrayForKendall and a GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000. The Thomas family has used social media to keep the North Paulding community updated.

“I believe that’s why she’s still here because their prayers are so specific and they know what they are praying for,” Shanna Thomas said.

In a Facebook post, Thomas encouraged those prayers to continue.

“Keep praying ...she feels them ... we need them,” she said.