Fall sites still needed for Fulton Fresh Mobile Markets

45 minutes ago
Fulton County is looking for sites to host its Fulton Fresh Mobile Market this fall — but the application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Agencies and organizations are invited to apply for hosting the events, which will take place once a week from Oct. 3 to Nov. 2. Priority for hosting will be given to sites within a USDA-designated food desert, as defined at https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/food-access-research-atlas/go-to-the-atlas.aspx; or within a Fulton County Food Severity Index, defined at https://performance.fultoncountyga.gov/stories/s/Access-to-Healthy-Foods-Analysis/b5hq-p75b/.

Fulton Fresh Mobile Markets were created to educate residents on the importance of fresh produce. Each week participants will get a 30- to 45-minute nutrition class and food demonstration from UGA Fulton County Cooperative Extension, and then will be given a bag of in-season produce to take home.

The produce will be given to people who arrive no more than 10 minutes after the nutrition class begins.

Applications are being taken online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeyHAUrBxoPxWwq51arMuD0NkuSoXRm7GA5xKZraY9eMbUBAw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.

Locations for mobile markets will be chosen through a county application process. Groups that have hosted mobile markets in the past can apply again, but will go through the same process as everyone else, according to a county news release.

A contact from the applying agency must help with setup and advertising for each event, and must be present at all sessions.

For more information contact Shirley Dodd at shirley.dodd@fultoncountyga.gov or 404-613-4935.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

