Extra early Christmas decorating: It’s a thing for 2020

While Thanksgiving often doubles as the kickoff to the Christmas season, many in metro Atlanta just couldn’t wait. Almost as soon as the Halloween decorations were down, some homes and businesses were adorned with festive lights and wreaths.

November 18, 2020 Alpharetta - Wyatt Carpenter (left) and Evan Drenner, both with Tradition Trees, trim a Christmas tree before they deliver to customer's home in The Country Club of the South in Alpharetta on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“We already put our tree up, but we are calling it a Thankful Tree until the day after Thanksgiving,” said Jeff Ard of Dacula.

Ard’s wife, Ingle, decorated the tree with pumpkins and fall decorations, along with lights. The Ards and their three daughters plan to replace the autumn decor with Christmas ornaments — a fun plan in a year with so much craziness.

Others are always getting into the holiday spirit early.

One Atlanta Christmas tree grower says his online sales were up 150% by mid-November. Matt Bowman of Tradition Co. says the demand for his freshly cut trees started even earlier than normal, weeks before Thanksgiving.

Emmy, 4, and her brother Karsen, who turns 3 on Dec. 19, set off to find the perfect tree at Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm in Cumming. Credit: Alexis Stevens Credit: Alexis Stevens

“Between COVID and politics and whatnot, people are ready for a break,” Bowman said. “Let’s get the family around and have some good holiday cheer.”

Bowman’s company will deliver and set up trees right in customers’ living rooms. His crews will return after the holidays to remove and recycle the trees, a service he calls the “marriage saver” for those not wanting to hassle with the work.

For the year of the pandemic, Bowman’s company is offering a safer way to get a fresh tree: contactless delivery. Or, for those wanting to pick out their own tree, Bowman has three retail lots around town.

Like Bowman, Bottoms has also seen an early rush on trees at his family’s Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm in Cumming, where the more than 50 acres allows plenty of space for social distancing.

Typically, the Saturday before Thanksgiving serves almost as a dress rehearsal for the Christmas rush. Then, the Saturday after the Thursday holiday is when things really get bustling.

Not this year. Bottoms was getting so many calls and Facebook messages for those wanting to get their trees early that the family decided to open Nov. 14. On a sunny, fall afternoon, families gathered in their best holiday attire for photos with the scenic backdrop of Christmas trees. Others arrived ready to chop down a tree.

“Everybody has either been cooped or had a down year, and they think Christmas can somehow uplift them,” Bottoms said.

The Knapp family — Clayton, Jessica, and their four boys — made the drive from Snellville to Cumming to pick out a tree. But mom and dad didn’t tell the boys, who range in age from 18 months to 9 years, where they were heading.

“We’re getting a Christmas tree!” one said as they pulled into the tree farm.

Normally, the Knapps wait until after Thanksgiving. But being in a new home, combined with everything going on in the world, had the family ready earlier than ever for some holiday cheer. The group quickly picked out a Leyland Cypress for their living room, then took in the sights at the farm. Then the two oldest boys helped their dad haul the tree to the family’s car.

When 4-year-old Emmy Adams arrived at the tree farm, she knew exactly which type of tree she wanted.

“Huuuuuge!” she said, with her arms stretched wide above her head.

It was her Forsyth family’s return trip to the Bottoms farm, where they also selected their 2019 Christmas tree.

The Knapp family, from Snellville, carry their Christmas tree to haul home. The family cut down the tree Nov. 14 at Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm in Cumming. Credit: Alexis Stevens Credit: Alexis Stevens

“This year has stunk,” said Emmy’s mom, Heather Adams. “Christmas decorations make everything better. We’re just trying to extend the Christmas joy as long as we can.”

Emmy wasted no time, grabbing the hand of her little brother and running to find the best tree. Karsen, who turns 3 on Dec. 19, and Emmy were an indecisive pair, each declaring several times they had found the perfect tree. But their father, Jonathan, was a little worried that the biggest tree on the farm wouldn’t fit in the family’s living room, so the search continued.

In addition to a gloomy 2020, there’s another good reason to purchase a live tree earlier this year, according to the experts. That’s because the supply is down this year, Bowman said.

The economic recession in 2008 and 2009 meant some farmers were unable to afford to plant the same quantity of trees, Bowman said. Fast-forward to this year and that means there are fewer large trees available. Plus, the wildfires in California and Oregon have destroyed countless trees, meaning some retailers may have to buy trees grown in the Southeast, he said.

And since the year has proven to be anything but typical, many agree that the sooner the holidays arrive, the sooner 2021 will arrive. While there’s no changing the craziness of the year, Bottoms said his farm and staff are focused on what they know how to do: helping others enjoy the season. T-shirts, worn by employees and sold at the farm, share the sentiment.

“Everything going to be okay,” the shirts read. “It’s Christmas Y’all!”

HELP YOUR TREE LAST UNTIL CHRISTMAS

Tips for keeping your tree fresh, especially if it was cut even earlier than normal this year:

1. Use a stand that fits your tree. Avoid trimming the sides of the trunk to fit a stand.

2. Make sure the stand holds enough water for the tree. As a general rule, 1 quarter of water is needed per inch of stem diameter.

3. Don’t drill a hole in the bottom of the trunk. It won’t help the tree absorb the water.

4. Keep the tree away from major sources of heat, such as fireplaces, heat vents, and direct sunlight.

5. Use lights that produce low heat, such as miniature lights, to reduce drying. Always turn off the tree lights when leaving the house or when going to bed.

Source: National Christmas Tree Association