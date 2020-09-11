Explosion leads to chemical fire at Gwinnett business

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Averitt Express on Old Norcross Road near Lawrenceville about 8 p.m after a 911 caller reported the explosion, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.

“Firefighters could see an orange glow and column of smoke from a distance as they responded to the scene,” Rutledge said, adding they arrived to find the fire on the loading dock of the open-air commercial warehouse.