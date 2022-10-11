ajc logo
X

Explosion, blaze at Fairburn tire shop sends 1 to hospital

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

An explosion at a tire shop in Fairburn left one person with injuries Tuesday afternoon, fire officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Fairburn police confirmed that about 2:20 p.m. authorities were working a fire at Fairburn Tire at 85 Broad Street, but have not responded to further inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officials told Channel 2 that an explosion caused the building to catch on fire while two people were trapped inside.

They were rescued by firefighters, the news station said, but one victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Fire officials told Channel 2 they are still working to determine what caused the explosion. No other injuries or damage to neighboring buildings was reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Investigation finds flaws in principal hiring process for APS school
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What happened to Georgia’s passing attack?
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What happened to Georgia’s passing attack?
3h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
3h ago
AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
4h ago
Simon acquires 50% of Jamestown, developer behind Ponce City Market
8h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
7h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top