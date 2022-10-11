Explosion, blaze at Fairburn tire shop sends 1 to hospital

Fairburn police confirmed that about 2:20 p.m. authorities were working a fire at Fairburn Tire at 85 Broad Street, but have not responded to further inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officials told Channel 2 that an explosion caused the building to catch on fire while two people were trapped inside.

They were rescued by firefighters, the news station said, but one victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not released.