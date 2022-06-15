Combined Shape Caption

Excessive heat warnings issued , for 50 million americans.On June 11, more than 25 cities in the Southwestern United States set heat records or tied them.Experts say 53 million Americans are estimated to be under excessive heat warnings.The hottest area of the country recorded over the weekend was California's Death Valley, reaching temperatures of 122 degrees Fahrenheit.Phoenix, Arizona and Palm Springs tied previous record temperatures of 114 degrees.According to the National Weather Service, areas under excessive heat warnings could experience temperatures 10-20 degrees higher than average.Over the next days, experts say to take necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat exposure.If you live in a home without air conditioning, try to spend time at public places that have one, such as your local library.If temperatures in your home exceed 90 degrees, don't blow air towards you with a fan. Instead, use it as an exhaust to expel the air from the room.When traveling or running errands with young children and pets, don't leave them in the car under any circumstance.