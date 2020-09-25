Ex-UGA student to serve 5 years for Ponzi scheme from frat house

Syed Arham Arbab, 23, of Atlanta, conned more than 100 people into giving him approximately $1 million in a Ponzi scheme he organized, according to investigators. As part of his sentence, he must pay $509,032.12 in restitution to the victims, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

“Arbab preyed on unexperienced investors, including his own fellow students, by weaving a despicable web of lies to steal from people who trusted him," Peeler said in a news release. “Arbab lied about pursuing an MBA, lied about having the support of a famous UGA grad, lied about the amount of capital he raised and lied about what he was doing with investors' money."