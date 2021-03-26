Ex-teacher facing multiple charges following alleged student relationship

A former northeast Georgia schoolteacher is facing 10 felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said arrest warrants have been issued for Leslie Terrell, 34, of Clarkesville, who worked for the Habersham County school system.
Police said they were contacted around March 19 by the school system when Terrell allegedly gave her personal cell number to a student.
“Although there was no evidence at the time to suggest anything other than policy and ethical indiscretions by the teacher, the school system wanted to employ every measure to ensure that the student’s safety and well-being were not compromised in any manner,” police said Friday. “The investigation has uncovered that at some point during the ethics investigation or following her resignation, Terrell progressed the relationship with the student from one of just inappropriate messaging to a physical, sexual relationship.”
Terrell is facing felony counts of statutory rape; child molestation; enticing a child; sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority; influencing a witness; and false statements. She is also facing misdemeanor counts of obstruction; distributing obscene materials; electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor; and interference with custody.