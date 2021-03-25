Ex-principal and serial molester gets additional 25-year sentence in Cobb

When the investigation revealed Dean also abused the victim in a Cartersville office, he was also charged in Bartow County.

In 2012 while awaiting trial in both counties, Dean cut off his ankle monitor and fled the country, the Cobb DA’s office said. He evaded capture for seven years until U.S. marshals caught up with him in Mexico in 2019 and he was returned to the United States.

Later that year, Dean pleaded guilty to child molestation in Bartow. He has been serving that sentence at Jenkins Correctional Institute, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Since the allegations against Dean went public, three other women have said he molested them in the 1980s in California. Dean was then a church pastor, a principal, and ran a summer camp, according to the Cobb DA’s office.

The victims addressed the court Wednesday before Dean was sentenced, with one of the California victims calling the Cobb victim “a hero” for speaking up.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced Dean to 25 years to serve in prison without the possibility of parole, plus life on probation.

“We are thankful for the bravery of the victims who came forward to finally hold Kevin Dean accountable and to ensure he will never hurt another child again,” Senior ADA Lindsay Raynor said.