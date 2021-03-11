BREAKING: Austell police officer charged with child molestation

Matthew Darren Atkins, 55, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of violation of oath of public officer, Cobb jail records show. Atkins was being held without bond Wednesday.

“Said accused did commit at least three acts of child molestation toward a 7-year-old girl,” Atkins’ arrest warrant states. “Said accused is a P.O.S.T. certified police officer for the city of Austell, Georgia Police Department.”