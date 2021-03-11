BREAKING: Austell police officer charged with child molestation

An Austell police officer has been accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl in his home, according to Cobb County police.
Matthew Darren Atkins, 55, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of violation of oath of public officer, Cobb jail records show. Atkins was being held without bond Wednesday.
“Said accused did commit at least three acts of child molestation toward a 7-year-old girl,” Atkins’ arrest warrant states. “Said accused is a P.O.S.T. certified police officer for the city of Austell, Georgia Police Department.”
According to his arrest warrant, Atkins is accused of touching the girl inappropriately on several occasions and forcing her to touch him. Atkins also allegedly masturbated in front of the child.
Atkins has been employed with the Austell department since February 2017 and was promoted to sergeant in December 2018, according to his record on Georgia’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Council, also known as P.O.S.T. He previously worked for the police departments in both Powder Springs and Douglasville, records show.
In December 2014, Atkins resigned “in lieu of termination” from his job as a Douglasville police sergeant. According to P.O.S.T. records, he was accused of using his city computer to buy illegal steroids. Following an investigation, Atkins’ P.O.S.T. certification was put on probation for 36 months and he was ordered to undergo six random drug screens.
Atkins worked for the Powder Springs police department from June 1991 until March 2002. He joined the Douglasville police department in April 2002.
— Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.