Ex-mobster ran massive drug operation out of DeKalb meat factory, cops say

A former Russian Mafia member accused of supplying drugs to dealers in several metro Atlanta counties was arrested last week after agents raided a DeKalb County meat packing warehouse, authorities said.
The investigation into 45-year-old Eduard Bobrik began late last year when members of the Johns Creek and Forsyth County Drug Task Force launched an operation into a Forsyth County methamphetamine dealer, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Thursday in a news release.
Information obtained during the operation was turned over to a Forsyth deputy assigned to a federal drug task force, and investigators determined the methamphetamine was coming from DeKalb County.
“The information obtained identified the individual as an excommunicated Russian Mafia member responsible for supplying multiple types of illicit drugs to retail-level drug dealers in Forsyth, DeKalb, Rockdale and Gwinnett counties,” Miller said.
Authorities learned the drugs were coming from a 16,000-square-foot warehouse near Decatur, and a federal search warrant was obtained, Miller said. According to deputies, the facility contained a factory that butchered and distributed several types of meat products.
During the raid, agents discovered a methamphetamine lab and a pill press in the office of the warehouse along with thousands of dollars worth of drugs, $60,000 in cash and several weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Drugs were located inside the industrial refrigerator that was also stocked with meat and other foods that were to be distributed to legitimate businesses,” Miller said.
During the search, agents found 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 400 grams of meth-infused gummy bears and 300 grams of heroin, authorities said. They also reportedly found about 200 oxycodone pills, approximately 100 MDMA pills, a vile of ketamine, 50 grams of marijuana and seven loaded guns.
Bobrik, who lives in Alpharetta, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He also has several pending federal charges, including meth trafficking and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Miller said. No additional information about the alleged drug operation was released.