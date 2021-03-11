Ex-mobster ran massive drug operation out of DeKalb meat factory, cops say

During the raid, agents discovered a methamphetamine lab and a pill press in the office of the warehouse along with thousands of dollars worth of drugs, $60,000 in cash and several weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Drugs were located inside the industrial refrigerator that was also stocked with meat and other foods that were to be distributed to legitimate businesses,” Miller said.

During the search, agents found 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 400 grams of meth-infused gummy bears and 300 grams of heroin, authorities said. They also reportedly found about 200 oxycodone pills, approximately 100 MDMA pills, a vile of ketamine, 50 grams of marijuana and seven loaded guns.

Bobrik, who lives in Alpharetta, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He also has several pending federal charges, including meth trafficking and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Miller said. No additional information about the alleged drug operation was released.