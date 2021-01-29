Ex-DeKalb sergeant gets prison time for running fake ID lab

He had already been convicted of fraud and was part of a work-release program. That’s when investigators believe a former sergeant with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office operated a lab where he made phony credit cards and driver’s licenses.
Claude Goines, 35, will now spend 2½ years in federal prison for his crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Goines, who lives in Lilburn, pleaded guilty to charges of access device fraud and possession of device-making equipment in October.
“Identity theft and credit card fraud has become an all too common problem,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in an emailed statement. “The actions of thieves like Goines can severely damage citizens’ lives and credit. In some cases, it can take years to repair. We encourage all citizens to monitor their credit for any suspicious activity, and if they find any, to contact law enforcement immediately.”
Goines, who had been employed with the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office since April 2011, was arrested in 2014 on a fraud charge, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He served as a detention officer before rising to the rank of sergeant, Christine’s office said.
After his conviction in the case, Goines was caught operating a carding lab, investigators said. Federal agents found multiple laptops, storage devices, cellphones, printers, blank card stock, security holograms for driver’s licenses of several U.S. states, and two handguns during a search of the lab. Goines imported fraudulent holograms to be used with the fake Georgia driver’s licenses he created, according to prosecutors.
“It is clear that Goines was determined to continue to hurt citizens by stealing their identities to line his own pockets,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in an emailed statement. “Particularly disturbing is the fact that he is a former law enforcement officer sworn to protect citizens.”
After serving his prison sentence, Goines must serve three years of supervised release.