Ex-DeKalb sergeant gets prison time for running fake ID lab

Claude Goines, 35, will now spend 2½ years in federal prison for his crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Goines, who lives in Lilburn, pleaded guilty to charges of access device fraud and possession of device-making equipment in October.

“Identity theft and credit card fraud has become an all too common problem,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in an emailed statement. “The actions of thieves like Goines can severely damage citizens’ lives and credit. In some cases, it can take years to repair. We encourage all citizens to monitor their credit for any suspicious activity, and if they find any, to contact law enforcement immediately.”