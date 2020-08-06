Even asymptomatic people carry coronavirus in high amounts

A team of Emory University professors analyzed more than 9,500 COVID-19 cases from the hardest-hit counties in Georgia.

The new study is among the first to clearly distinguish between these two groups.

The new study measured the virus’s genetic material in the patients; the researchers did not follow the chain of transmission or grow live virus, which might have more directly confirmed active infections.

Infected but unaware can pose greater risk

Still, experts said the results strongly suggest that asymptomatic people are unwitting broadcasters of the virus.

“They don’t look any different from the symptomatic population” in terms of how much virus they carry, said Marta Gaglia, a virologist at Tufts University in Massachusetts who was not involved in the work.

Because asymptomatic people do not cough or sneeze, Cowling said, it is possible that they are less efficient at expelling the virus than those who are clearly unwell.

On the other hand, Gaglia offered, people who feel ill tend to take to the bed or couch, whereas the infected but unaware may carry on with their business, sickening others along the way.

The South Korean team analyzed samples taken between March 6 and March 26 from 193 symptomatic and 110 asymptomatic people isolated at a community treatment center in Cheonan. Of the initially asymptomatic patients, 89 — roughly 30% of the total — appeared healthy throughout, while 21 developed symptoms.