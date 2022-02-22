EPD approves coal ash storage plans for Plant Bowen

“Third-party engineers and geologists evaluated the site geology at Plant Bowen and incorporated into the design proven engineering methods that will ensure that the pond closure process occurs properly,” said Aaron Mitchell, the director of environmental affairs for Georgia Power.

Environmental advocates say the plan for Plant Bowen is far from perfect, but using a liner to keep waste from leaching into soil or groundwater is a welcomed safety precaution.

That is not what the company has proposed to do at other sites around the state. At its plants near Smyrna, Rome, Newnan, Carrollton and Juliette, Georgia Power is seeking to leave most of its coal ash in unlined pits. In some cases, the waste would be left in contact with groundwater, which environmental groups and neighbors have warned could contaminate water supplies.

“If Georgia Power can excavate the ash at Plant Bowen and put it into a lined facility, they can do it at Plant Scherer in Juliette and they can do it everywhere,” said Fletcher Sams, executive director the Altamaha Riverkeeper.

The company’s plans for its other coal ash ponds also may be at odds with Environmental Protection Agency standards.

Georgia is one of three states in the country allowed to administer its own program for closing coal ash ponds. But earlier this year, EPA administrator Michael Regan sent a letter to the Georgia EPD stating its view that coal ash could not be left in contact with groundwater, as Georgia Power has proposed at some sites.

In response to questions about whether Georgia EPD will force Georgia Power to reevaluate its proposed plans for coal ash at other sites, an EPD spokesperson said that all permit applications are still under review.

“EPD and US EPA will continue to work together to ensure that all issued permits comply with the rules and are protective of human health and the environment,” the spokesperson said.

Staff writer Matt Kempner contributed to this report.