EPA: Metal plant’s hazardous waste releases pose ‘imminent’ danger

The company has never provided any information to the EPA or the Georgia Environmental Protection Division about hazardous or solid waste produced on the site, the EPA’s press release said.

Last year, site visits by EPA and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division revealed “significant concerns related to TAV’s operations, including its management of waste materials, process water, stormwater and wastewater.” Wastewater with sediment was spotted running off the site and into an unnamed nearby tributary of the South River, the press release said. Inspectors also found large, uncontained piles of waste at the facility, according to the agencies.

TAV has been cited for multiple violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, including a host of “serious” violations earlier this year. In 2019, the company was cited for violations after a forklift incident that fatally injured a welder there.

The EPA also announced that it will be collecting soil and sediment samples from areas downstream of the facility to determine how widespread contamination is around the site. The agency also committed to outreach and communication with local residents about their concerns.