Breaking: 2 boys killed, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting
News

Emory’s Candler School of Theology names new dean

Jonathan Strom has been named the new dean at Emory University's Candler School of Theology.

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Jonathan Strom has been named the new dean at Emory University's Candler School of Theology.
By
1 hour ago

Emory University’s Candler School of Theology has named Jonathan Strom the new dean for the prominent seminary.

Strom, professor of church history and a theological scholar, has been appointed the next Mary Lee Hardin Willard Dean of Candler. He will succeed Dean Jan Love, who is retiring after 17 years.

Strom, 62, will assume the position on Aug. 1. His two-year appointment was announced last week, following a nationwide search.

“As a faithful Christian and very active layperson in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America — with which The United Methodist Church is in full communion — Jonathan will deepen our ecumenical relationships,” UMC Bishop William T. McAlilly, a Candler alumnus and member of the dean search advisory committee, said in a release about the appointment. “He has a profound grasp of the ethos of Candler and the UMC, and I am excited to see Candler continue its commitment to forming leaders for the church and to academic excellence.”

It won’t be Strom’s first time in that role.

Strom handled many of the dean’s duties from 2019 to 2021 while Love served as interim provost.

ExploreJan Love to step down as Candler dean next summer

Emory’s Candler School of Theology is one of the 13 United Methodist Church seminaries in the nation with more than 100 full-time faculty and staff. It has 400 students across various degree programs.

Emory University Dean of the Candler School of Theology Jan Love will step down from that position next summer.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Love arrived at Emory in 2007 as Candler School of Theology’s first female dean. She will remain at Emory as a professor of Christianity and world politics. Her plans are to take a sabbatical from the summer of 2024 until the summer of 2025 academic year before fully retiring in the summer of 2025.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
2 boys killed, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Atlanta approves additional $2 million toward eviction relief
23m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

When do classes start in metro Atlanta’s school districts?
2h ago

Georgia sues Biden administration over plan to expand farmworker rights
1h ago

Georgia sues Biden administration over plan to expand farmworker rights
1h ago

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash
The Latest

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Atlanta approves additional $2 million toward eviction relief
23m ago
A.M. ATL: SCOTUS, Trump and Fulton County
1h ago
Student’s school path leads to full-time career
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done
At Carter Center auction, art tools used by Jimmy Carter was the top item
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular