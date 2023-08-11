Jan Love to step down as Candler dean next summer

Love became first female dean of the theology school in 2007

News
By
20 minutes ago
X

When Jan Love was named dean of Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in 2007 she knew that she was an out-of-the box choice.

Most theology school deans have a degree in theology. Love didn’t. Nor was she an ordained minister in a church.

Instead, Love had experience as a leader in higher education and was a lay leader in the United Methodist Church.

Love, the Mary Lee Hardin Willard Dean of Candler, will step down as dean next summer, according to a press release from Emory. She will remain at Emory as a professor of Christianity and world politics.

She also plans to take a sabbatical from the summer of 2024 until the summer of 2025 academic year before retiring in the summer of 2025.

The reason, she said, is “very simple.”

“By the time I step down I will be almost 72,” she said. “And I have children and grandchildren and writing projects. I want to shift gears in the years I have left to do more relaxing activities.”

Love was the first woman to serve as dean at Candler. Her tenure at Emory also included a stint as interim provost.

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. said in a release that Love “has ambitiously elevated Candler School of Theology, creating life-changing opportunities for students to deepen their spiritual understanding while preparing to serve society as leaders in the church and beyond.”

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

A national search for Love’s successor will be announced this fall, following the selection of a search firm and appointment of a search advisory committee, according to the release.

Before joining Emory, Love taught at the University of South Carolina and worked in a lay leadership position within the United Methodist Church, including serving as chief executive officer of United Methodist Women, now known as United Women in Faith.

In 2019, Love led the launch of The Candler Foundry, an initiative that makes theological education accessible regardless of degree status or profession, according to the release. The Candler Foundry has served more than 100,000 learners since its inception.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge3h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

MacKenzie Scott gifts $3 million to Georgia early education organization
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
52m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
3h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
52m ago
Conference: Public-private pairing key to affordable housing
3h ago
Atlanta choir director to study indigenous composers and music
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
34m ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
21h ago
Louise Florencourt, gatekeeper of Flannery O’Connor’s legacy, dies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top