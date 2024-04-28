Protesters at Emory enjoy a peaceful end to the day

With temperatures cooling to the low 70s Saturday evening, the tension brought about by student protests on Thursday and Friday seemed to cool down, too.

On Saturday evening about 7, about 200 protesters held a quiet “community building” event, as some of them called it, to bring protesters together for fun on the quad. The scene looked more like a picnic than a protest, and there were no police.

It was the kind of spring evening metro Atlanta residents love, with the sun beginning to lower over the trees and the sight of green, green, green everywhere.

Emory students seemed to be loving it, too.

Not far from the protesters, a few dozen students posed in caps and gowns in preparation for graduation, which will be held in about two weeks on the quad where the protesters gathered. One group of students sprayed each other with water as a photographer took photos. Two young women sang and laughed as they walked down a sidewalk.

The most disruptive event at about 8 p.m. was when a student chased two dogs that had gotten out of the car he exited.