Emory graduate student says Saturday protest is for community building

“The demand is that Emory commits to full disclosure and divestment of Israeli apartheid and (the Atlanta public safety training center). And we plan to be out here everyday until Emory does that,” she stated.

Credit: Caroline Silva Credit: Caroline Silva

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, Patel said many students have not felt safe on campus. Saturday’s gathering is meant to bring the community together and allow for open dialogue between students

Activists also plan to express their opinions through art, food and other activities. Patel said students and locals are welcome to just stop by and be with each other.

“I think the intention is on the quad. A little more laid back. But if student decide that they want to protest in a different way, that is a collective decision that will be made,” she said.

No officers were in the general area of the quad on Saturday afternoon. On Friday, police only arrived at midnight and told protester that the quad was “now closed.” More than 20 people were arrested during Thursday protests and there was a significant law enforcement presence on campus after the university asked the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol to respond to the scene.

Patel said she sees no reason for officers to be called to the quad Saturday.

“It was disheartening to see that the cops were called so quickly on students who were on the next day allowed to do exactly what they were planning to do,” Patel said.