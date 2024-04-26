BreakingNews
Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves
News

Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves

By
15 minutes ago

An overwhelming majority of the faculty in one of Emory University’s biggest colleges say they have no faith in President Gregory Fenves, whose decision to allow a police crackdown on a campus protest last week led to the arrest of more than a dozen students and professors.

The takedown, which included video of a middle-aged female professor being wrestled to the ground by two officers, her face pressed into a concrete sidewalk, traveled far and wide on the internet, with potential implications for the university’s reputation.

Three out of four of the 477 faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences voted “no confidence” in Fenves, condemning the “violence” and the use of force by the time voting closed at 3 p.m. Friday.

» Read the full story here

Emory University president Gregory L. Fenves.(Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
LIVE UPDATES: Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves

Credit: TNS

California man charged with threatening Fulton DA Willis
58m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves
27m ago
Protesters scuffle with officers during march at Georgia State University
35m ago
After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days