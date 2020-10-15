Ellen gives $15K checks to DeKalb bar employee, owner after viral video

The two could barely contain their excitement as large cardboard checks were brought onto the stage. While neither danced, the two women were overcome with emotion, which happened a few times during the preceding interview as well.

On Sept. 29, Jones interviewed for a job at the bar off Flat Shoals Parkway in unincorporated Decatur, but she explained to DeGeneres that the job meant the world to her. She said she was homeless for two years and was not able to dress up for the job opportunity.

“I came in there with a scarf on because I didn’t have any money to get any (hair) gel. I didn’t have any sneakers or any flats or anything like that, so I came in slippers," she told DeGeneres. "I was hoping and praying that she would not turn me away, because I needed the job.”

Spence, who conducted the job interview, said she empathized with Jones and wanted to hire her. While Jones was walking through the parking lot after the interview, she paused briefly and broke out into the dance — unaware that a camera was watching.

After seeing the video, Spence posted it to her personal social media pages, and it was trending by the end of the month. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reached out to Jones but did not hear back.

“I wanted people to know that just because you’re going through a hard time doesn’t mean that you can give up,” Jones said on the show. “You can still dance your way through life and still act like nobody’s watching, and I promise someone is going to watch you, and you’ll be OK.”

To watch the segment, visit www.ellentube.com.

