Ejected football player rushes back on field, attacks referee

Duron, on the previous play, had been flagged for a late hit on the opposing team’s quarterback.

Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron, left, is held back by teammate Anthony Cardona after Duron charged a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP) Credit: Joel Martinez Credit: Joel Martinez

Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron is pulled from the field by coaching staff after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday in Edinburg, Texas. Duron came running from the sideline area after the referee announced his ejection, slamming into the official. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP) Credit: Joel Martinez Credit: Joel Martinez

Duron, who wears No. 88, was called for a personal foul which included unsportsmanlike conduct. After announcing the penalties to the crowd, the ref said Duron wouldn’t be allowed to finish the game.

Seconds later, the video shows Duron running full speed from the sideline toward the referee, with his teammates and coaches in pursuit.

Caught off guard, the ref was bowled over by the impact, his feet flying into the air as he landed hard on the turf.

Football referee Fred Garcia lies on the ground after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in a high school zone play-in game between Edinburg and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP) Credit: JOEL MARTINEZ Credit: JOEL MARTINEZ

The ref had to be evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium, according to The Monitor of McAllen. Reports said the man had to be checked in an ambulance.

There was no update on the man’s condition Friday.

Edinburg Police Department officers escorted Duron from the stadium, and play resumed after a short delay, the AP reported.

Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron is escorted from the stadium by police after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP) Credit: Joel Martinez Credit: Joel Martinez

Officials did not say whether he would face charges in the incident.

The incident seemed out of character for Duron, who is a star student-athlete at Edinburg.

He was voted the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, and he also serves as the Bobcats’ kicker and punter. He is also a standout on the school’s wrestling team, according to reports.

Edinburg won Thursday’s game 35-21, allowing it to advance in the playoffs.