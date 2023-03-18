Ebenezer will observe its 137th church anniversary on Sunday

Rabbi Peter Berg, senior rabbi of The Temple, will be the guest speaker at 9 a.m.

“The relationship between Ebenezer and The Temple goes back well over 50 years,” said Berg. He pointed to the strong relationships between the institutions’ leaders — decades ago between Rabbi Jacob Rothschild and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., then Rabbi Alvin Sugarman and the Rev. Joseph L. Roberts Jr., and now himself and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the church’s senior pastor who is also a U.S. senator.