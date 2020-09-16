Ebenezer Baptist Church offers free COVID-19 and COPD screenings

Free COVID-19, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease screenings will be offered at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday.
The screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is partnering with the Allergy & Asthma Network and it part of the organization’s “Not One More Life Trusted Messengers Program.”
Also available are free flu vaccinations, face masks, food vouchers and school supplies.
“Ebenezer is committed to helping the community fight against ailments that strike hardest against people of color, and in disenfranchised areas,” the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer, said in a press release. “Regular COVID testing is an important tool to fighting the virus.”
Health officials report people with underlying health conditions, such as COPD, sickle-cell disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes are at higher risk of developing serious illness from the virus.
Participants will receive results of their COVID-19 and respiratory health screenings the same day. Healthcare professionals will be available to discuss results, provide resource referrals and offer patient education, according to a release about the event.
To pre-register for Saturday’s screenings go to TrustedMessengers.org.