Eat your way through Election Day with these food freebies, deals

Whether Tuesday is a day of celebration or a day of frustration for you, food can be the welcomed complement to what is sure to be an eventful day. To top it off, free food and discounts will be available nearby local polling locations across the country.
If you happen to have your sticker handy that denotes your voting success, national franchises including Krispy Kreme, Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen and more have some deals. Election Day just happens to fall on National Sandwich Day, so there’s more than one reason to revel in the free stuff.
Here are a few of the best deals going for Election Day:
Krispy Kreme
All customers who visit participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut in honor of Election Day. The doughnut dealer will also give out its special “I Voted” stickers available to any guests.
Chili’s
If an adult beverage is in order on Election Night, Chili’s has got you covered. The fast-casual spot will offer its Presidente margaritas for $5. The Presidente margarita is made with Sauza tequila, Patron Citrónge and E&J Brandy for optimal taste.
Chopt
The poll workers will work overtime on Election Day, so the fresh veggie restaurant Chopt wants to thank them for their hard work. Chopt will give free meals, in-store orders only, to all badged poll workers.
GrubHub
Food apps have been busy the last few months, and Election Day will certainly make for a bustling day. GrubHub will give its customers a break on a number of pickup meals for those working the polls or watching the results come in at restaurants including California Pizza Kitchen, Burger King and more. At Burger King, customers can get $3 off any orders more than $18. At CPK, all orders more than $30 will receive a $10 discount.
Corner Bakery Cafe
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Corner Bakery is offering a buy one, get one deal on its sandwiches or paninis at participating locations, which are listed at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/offers.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
At participating Jersey Mike’s, all regular subs are $2 off through Friday with app orders and code SANDDAY2OFF.
Jimmy John’s
Another popular sandwich chain will offer a tasty deal through Nov. 8. Buy one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get 50% off the lowest-priced sandwich with code SAVEON2.