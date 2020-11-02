Eat your way through Election Day with these food freebies, deals

If an adult beverage is in order on Election Night, Chili’s has got you covered. The fast-casual spot will offer its Presidente margaritas for $5. The Presidente margarita is made with Sauza tequila, Patron Citrónge and E&J Brandy for optimal taste.

Chopt

The poll workers will work overtime on Election Day, so the fresh veggie restaurant Chopt wants to thank them for their hard work. Chopt will give free meals, in-store orders only, to all badged poll workers.

GrubHub

Food apps have been busy the last few months, and Election Day will certainly make for a bustling day. GrubHub will give its customers a break on a number of pickup meals for those working the polls or watching the results come in at restaurants including California Pizza Kitchen, Burger King and more. At Burger King, customers can get $3 off any orders more than $18. At CPK, all orders more than $30 will receive a $10 discount.

Corner Bakery Cafe

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Corner Bakery is offering a buy one, get one deal on its sandwiches or paninis at participating locations, which are listed at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/offers.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

At participating Jersey Mike’s, all regular subs are $2 off through Friday with app orders and code SANDDAY2OFF.

Jimmy John’s

Another popular sandwich chain will offer a tasty deal through Nov. 8. Buy one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get 50% off the lowest-priced sandwich with code SAVEON2.