Dunwoody allocates $100K more to help nonprofits through pandemic

The city originally set aside $400,000 worth of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help its nonprofits assist the community amid the pandemic. The city received roughly $5.6 million in CARES funds. Eight nonprofits each received a $50,000 grant, which they could use to reimburse expenses incurred helping people in Dunwoody who lost jobs, income or were affected in other ways by the pandemic.

Vinicki said the council added extra funds for the nonprofit program in small amounts until it reached $535,000. Monday’s allocation pulled from the city’s CARES contingency budget of roughly $940,000, which is effectively the pandemic relief funds the city has yet to assign to a specific program. The city has various other programs using CARES funds, including small business grants, outdoor dining improvements for restaurants, tourism efforts and hazard pay for police.