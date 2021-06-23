Driver wounded in shooting at Sweet Auburn intersection

Police are investigating after a driver was shot multiple times Tuesday evening at an intersection in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
It’s the latest in a string of at least three dozen shootings on metro Atlanta’s roadways this year, 13 of which have been fatal. The driver injured Tuesday night survived his injuries, Atlanta police said in a statement.
Officers were called to the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and William H. Borders Drive in southeast Atlanta about 8:20 p.m. and found the man in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds, authorities said. The man told police he was approaching the intersection when another vehicle drove by and opened fire. The wounded driver was taken to a hospital.
Police have not announced any arrests in the case or released a description of the suspect’s vehicle. It’s unclear if the victim and the other driver were involved in an argument before the shots were fired.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
