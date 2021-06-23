Driver wounded in shooting at Sweet Auburn intersection

It’s the latest in a string of at least three dozen shootings on metro Atlanta’s roadways this year, 13 of which have been fatal. The driver injured Tuesday night survived his injuries, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and William H. Borders Drive in southeast Atlanta about 8:20 p.m. and found the man in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds, authorities said. The man told police he was approaching the intersection when another vehicle drove by and opened fire. The wounded driver was taken to a hospital.