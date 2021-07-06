ajc logo
Driver shot multiple times on Downtown Connector, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a driver was shot multiple times on the Downtown Connector early Tuesday.
Atlanta police are investigating after a driver was shot multiple times on the Downtown Connector early Tuesday.

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A man was stable at a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot multiple times while driving on the Downtown Connector, according to Atlanta police.

It was the latest in a string of nearly 40 shootings this year on metro-area roadways. At least 13 people have been killed in 2021 in shootings on local interstates and roads.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle near 10th Street, police said. A short time later, DeKalb County officers were called to a vehicle crash on I-20 near Gresham Road.

At the crash scene, officers learned one of the wrecked vehicles had been involved in the earlier shooting on the Connector, police said. One driver, whose name was not released, had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds before officers arrived.

“At the hospital, officers found the victim being treated for multiple gunshot wounds but were not able to speak to him at that time due to his injuries,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

The investigation into the shooting continued late Tuesday.

