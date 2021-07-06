Driver shot multiple times on Downtown Connector, police say

It was the latest in a string of nearly 40 shootings this year on metro-area roadways. At least 13 people have been killed in 2021 in shootings on local interstates and roads.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle near 10th Street, police said. A short time later, DeKalb County officers were called to a vehicle crash on I-20 near Gresham Road.