Driver rescued after crashing SUV through Emory parking deck

A driver was rescued Tuesday after crashing their SUV through an Emory University Hospital parking deck, DeKalb County fire officials said.
The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. at the Lowergate parking garage on the hospital’s campus, Capt. Dion Bentley told AJC.com. It’s unclear what caused the wreck, but it appears the white SUV backed through a wall on the second level of the deck.
Video shot by Channel 2 Action News showed the SUV teetering off the side of the deck with its back bumper on the ground. The driver, who has not been identified, was quickly rescued, Bentley said. No injuries were reported.
Crews are still at the scene working to remove the SUV from the side of the parking garage, however, and the deck remains closed.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: