Driver rescued after car careens into Sandy Springs ravine

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Sandy Springs firefighters rescued a motorist whose vehicle plummeted into a ravine Wednesday evening.

According to an announcement the Sandy Springs Fire Department posted on social media, the driver lost control of their car and plunged into a 40-foot deep ravine. Firefighter crews and paramedics from the American Medical Response deployed a rope system to extricate the driver, who was trapped in their vehicle.

The patient was stable after being pulled from the ravine and transported to a hospital, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Authorities did not release the driver’s name.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

