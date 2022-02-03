Driver rescued after car careens into Sandy Springs ravine

Sandy Springs firefighters rescued a motorist whose vehicle plummeted into a ravine Wednesday evening.
According to an announcement the Sandy Springs Fire Department posted on social media, the driver lost control of their car and plunged into a 40-foot deep ravine. Firefighter crews and paramedics from the American Medical Response deployed a rope system to extricate the driver, who was trapped in their vehicle.
The patient was stable after being pulled from the ravine and transported to a hospital, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
Authorities did not release the driver’s name.
