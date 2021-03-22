Driver, infant girl killed, 4 other kids injured in hit-and-run crash on I-85

The infant girl and four other children were all thrown from the Ford Explorer after the crash, which happened on the interstate near Riverdale Road just before 9:30 p.m. The other driver involved in the incident did not stop after the crash and has not been located, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Investigators believe the unknown driver was heading south when they veered from their lane and hit the Explorer, GSP spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. The impact caused the SUV to lose control. It began turning over and hit a Ford Focus, Riley said.