Driver, infant girl killed, 4 other kids injured in hit-and-run crash on I-85

Two people, including a baby girl, died Sunday evening after someone smashed into their SUV on I-85 in College Park, causing it to flip over on the interstate.
The infant girl and four other children were all thrown from the Ford Explorer after the crash, which happened on the interstate near Riverdale Road just before 9:30 p.m. The other driver involved in the incident did not stop after the crash and has not been located, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Investigators believe the unknown driver was heading south when they veered from their lane and hit the Explorer, GSP spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. The impact caused the SUV to lose control. It began turning over and hit a Ford Focus, Riley said.
The driver of the Explorer and the infant both died at the scene, he said. Their names have not been released.
A woman who was in the front seat of the SUV, a 4-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and two 13-year-old boys were all injured, but the extent of their injuries is not clear. The GSP did not specify if the driver of the Focus was hurt.
Authorities are still working to identify the wanted driver. An investigation is ongoing.