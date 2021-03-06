Driver grazed by bullet during shooting on I-285 in DeKalb

Saturday’s shooting comes one day after Houston rapper Chucky Trill was killed after being shot on I-85 in Gwinnett County. The rapper, whose legal name was Corey Detiege, was discovered shot inside a vehicle near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit about 3 a.m. and later died at a hospital, Gwinnett police said.

His manager confirmed his death to the Houston Chronicle, telling the newspaper the 33-year-old was in town for the NBA All-Star weekend. Detiege was the fourth person killed in a shooting on a metro Atlanta interstate since the start of the year.

“Obviously these types of shootings are very concerning for the police department,” Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said Friday. “Not only do you have the two vehicles involved in the shooting, but you also have multiple people that are driving on the interstate that could also be victims in these types of crimes.”

About an hour before Detiege was killed, another man was taken to the hospital after being shot on I-75 in Clayton County. Police said the man was shot while driving in the southbound lanes near Mount Zion Road about 2 a.m.

“An occupant of a sedan fired a shot at the victim(’s) truck while he was driving,” Clayton police spokesman Officer Johnny Carroll said in a news release. “The bullet entered the cab of the truck through the rear window striking the victim, leaving him injured.”

All three interstate shootings remain under investigation, authorities said.