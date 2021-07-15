Driver fires at troopers after fleeing checkpoint, GSP says

The vehicle’s driver and a passenger both ran into a nearby wooded area following the attempted stop on Capsian Street near Metropolitan Parkway, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement. Investigators have not found the driver or passenger, but discovered several weapons inside the vehicle they abandoned, GSP said.

The troopers had been operating a road check in the area when a green Ford Explorer drove up to a checkpoint and refused to stop, the agency said. When the driver “recklessly” ran through the checkpoint, troopers began their pursuit.