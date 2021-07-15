Driver fires at troopers after fleeing checkpoint, GSP says

Two people are sought after state troopers said they ran away from an attempted vehicle stop in Atlanta and fired a gun as they fled Wednesday night.
The vehicle’s driver and a passenger both ran into a nearby wooded area following the attempted stop on Capsian Street near Metropolitan Parkway, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement. Investigators have not found the driver or passenger, but discovered several weapons inside the vehicle they abandoned, GSP said.
The troopers had been operating a road check in the area when a green Ford Explorer drove up to a checkpoint and refused to stop, the agency said. When the driver “recklessly” ran through the checkpoint, troopers began their pursuit.
The driver turned onto St. Johns Avenue, got out and began running with the passenger alongside them, GSP said. The driver was holding a gun as the pair sprinted toward the woods, the agency said.
“During the initial foot pursuit, the driver fired his weapon,” GSP said. “No injuries were reported.”
An investigation is ongoing.