ajc logo
X

Driver arrested after crashing into Fox Theatre

The front windows of the iconic Fox Theatre along Peachtree Street were boarded up Monday after a weekend crash.
The front windows of the iconic Fox Theatre along Peachtree Street were boarded up Monday after a weekend crash.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Intown Atlanta | Updated 4 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Sunday morning after crashing a pickup truck through the front of Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre.

The truck crashed into a front window on Peachtree Street and became wedged inside the building, Atlanta police said in a news release. The driver was arrested when officers were called to the scene about 2:15 a.m., police said.

The driver was suspected of DUI and arrested, but their specific charges were not released. No injuries were reported, police said.

The building’s front windows remained boarded up Monday. It was unknown if the lobby area was also damaged.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top