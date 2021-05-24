Driver arrested after crashing into Fox Theatre

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Sunday morning after crashing a pickup truck through the front of Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre.
The truck crashed into a front window on Peachtree Street and became wedged inside the building, Atlanta police said in a news release. The driver was arrested when officers were called to the scene about 2:15 a.m., police said.
The driver was suspected of DUI and arrested, but their specific charges were not released. No injuries were reported, police said.
The building’s front windows remained boarded up Monday. It was unknown if the lobby area was also damaged.
