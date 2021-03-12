Driver accused of killing Gwinnett man on lawn mower, leaving the scene

The fatal crash happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday along Lee Road, according to a Gwinnett police report. Authorities said 59-year-old Jeffrey Hibbler was traveling against traffic on a riding mower when he was struck by a BMW headed in the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision knocked Hibbler off the road and caused the mower to flip, according to police. The Snellville man died of his injuries. It was dark at the time, and investigators have not said why Hibbler was driving his lawn mower in the road.