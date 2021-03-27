Dozens detained after police raid ‘drug superstore’ in South Fulton warehouse

More than 60 people were detained Friday evening after police raided what they’re calling a “drug superstore” operating out of a warehouse in South Fulton.
The operation was set up like a normal business, officials said. But instead of browsing for clothes or shoes, customers could roam from vendor to vendor buying marijuana, THC edibles and prescription drugs, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told Channel 2 Action News.
“They were operating a drug superstore inside of this warehouse,” Meadows said at the scene. “Patrons would circle around to different vendors purchasing illegal drugs and narcotics.”
Police detained at least 65 “shoppers” inside the illegal market along Selig Drive near Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Channel 2 reported. Authorities also seized large quantities of marijuana, pills, edibles and “lean,” a drink made with cough syrup containing codeine, Meadows said.
Video filmed by the news station appeared to show dozens of people in handcuffs following the raid, but it wasn’t immediately clear Saturday morning what charges they face. It’s also unclear what prompted the investigation or how long the business had been operating.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more details.
— This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.