Dozens detained after police raid ‘drug superstore’ in South Fulton warehouse

The operation was set up like a normal business, officials said. But instead of browsing for clothes or shoes, customers could roam from vendor to vendor buying marijuana, THC edibles and prescription drugs, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told Channel 2 Action News.

“They were operating a drug superstore inside of this warehouse,” Meadows said at the scene. “Patrons would circle around to different vendors purchasing illegal drugs and narcotics.”