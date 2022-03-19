Downtown rally calls on US, NATO to establish no-fly zone over Ukraine

One of the event’s organizers, Olga Gorman, said she moved to the U.S. from Kyiv just six months ago after getting married. But many of her family members are still in Ukraine, including her brother and sister. She texts them frequently to check on them, but prefers to speak with them by phone when possible so she can hear their voices.

The weeks since Russia’s invasion have been agonizing, she said. Her brother lives in Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city, located in the northeast corner of the country — which has seen some of the heaviest shelling so far by Russian forces.

“He’s a responsible man, but of course I am worried,” Gorman said. “Tomorrow, it could be your house (that’s destroyed). Nobody knows.”

Gorman said that while she appreciates the U.S.’s support for Ukraine, she fears civilians will continue to die in large numbers unless the U.S. and its allies establish a no-fly zone over the country.

“Kids are dying every day,” she said. “It’s not enough.”

In a live video address to Congress on March 16, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with U.S. leaders to do more to support his country’s fight against Russia. Shortly after, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in aid for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft systems, drones and more. But he and NATO leaders have rebuffed calls to establish a no-fly zone over the country, over fears that such a move could spark a wider conflict.

Caption Protesters gather to raise awareness about the plight of children in the war in Ukraine and to call for the establishment of a no-fly zone over the country at a rally held in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Credit: Drew Kann

Many of the protesters gathered Saturday signaled with their signs and words that they believe a move to close the skies over Ukraine should be considered.

Joane Dutko Wachs, a Marietta resident who has extended family still living in Ukraine and whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from the country, said she fears Russian President Vladimir Putin has aspirations beyond just conquering Ukraine.

“I understand both sides of it, but I think we need to have a more aggressive posture,” she said. “This isn’t just for Ukraine — this is for democracy.”