Donald Trump Jr. will visit Savannah, metro Atlanta next week

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have recently visited metro Atlanta and Georgia. The president arrived in Atlanta less than a week before he announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Now his campaign has enlisted Donald Trump Jr. as yet another representative from the campaign. His visits to Savannah and Kennesaw come at the start of the three-week voting period that begins Monday, which is when Trump Jr. will visit the state.

The race for president appears to be tight, according to a poll commissioned by Channel 2 Action News last week. The Landmark Communications poll, released Oct. 1, pegged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at 47% and Trump at 45% - within the margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. Another 2% of voters back Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 6% are undecided.