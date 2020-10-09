Donald Trump Jr. will visit Savannah, metro Atlanta next week

The president’s son and namesake will make his way to Georgia next week, as the campaign attempts to galvanize its Republican base in the state.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have recently visited metro Atlanta and Georgia. The president arrived in Atlanta less than a week before he announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Now his campaign has enlisted Donald Trump Jr. as yet another representative from the campaign. His visits to Savannah and Kennesaw come at the start of the three-week voting period that begins Monday, which is when Trump Jr. will visit the state.
The race for president appears to be tight, according to a poll commissioned by Channel 2 Action News last week. The Landmark Communications poll, released Oct. 1, pegged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at 47% and Trump at 45% - within the margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. Another 2% of voters back Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 6% are undecided.
“It’s a dead-even race in Georgia,” said Mark Rountree, the president of Landmark, a Republican-leaning political firm that conducted the poll.
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah on Monday.
Monday’s event will be followed by another rally at the Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw.
Trump Jr. previously had to postpone campaign visits in Georgia after his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago.
On the other side of the aisle, Biden’s wife, Jill, has scheduled visits in Atlanta and Columbus next week.