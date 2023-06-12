Donald Trump Washington indictment - Full coverage

BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Feds indict Trump over 2020 election, cite Georgia actions
8m ago

Trump campaign calls latest indictment part of political 'witch hunt.' Follow live...
7m ago

Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential...
19m ago

Read the Justice Department indictment of Donald Trump
11m ago

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know

What is an arraignment? Here’s what to know

What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation

Trump says he’s target of federal Jan. 6 investigation

Jan. 6 committee aids Fulton prosecutors in their investigation of Trump

