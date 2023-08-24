Donald Trump has been booked into the Fulton County jail

BreakingNews
Former President Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail before his convoy arrived.

Trump appeared as booked around 7:30 p.m., according to jail records. He is listed at 6′3″ and 215 pounds.

He was granted a $200,000 bond earlier this week and is expected to be released soon. He is being charged with violation of the State’s RICO act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

While still president, Trump had a handful of phone calls with Georgia officials in late 2020 and early 2021, pressing them to find ways to reverse Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and hand him the state’s 16 electoral votes. He was also allegedly involved in discussions about appointing a slate of fake GOP electors in swing states and pushed numerous false conspiracy theories.

