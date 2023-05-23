X

Dog adoptions suspended until June 5 at Gwinnett animal shelter

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Gwinnett County has stopped adopting out or taking in dogs until June 5.

The suspension is “a proactive measure against a canine viral infection,” according to the county website.

The center is still taking in cats and injured dogs. Pet owners can still reclaim lost dogs during business hours.

You can search through the pets at the shelter here and fill out a foster questionnaire.

The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

