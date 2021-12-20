Hamburger icon
Does omicron surge have you rethinking holiday plans?

December 2, 2020 Newnan - Picture shows new N95 grade mask (left) that utilizes a different filtration material and 3m N95 mask (right) at ThermoPore Materials Corporation, a plastics manufacturer, in Newnan on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas could be impacted by another coronavirus surge.

Some sports events are being scotched. Broadway shows, too. “Saturday Night Live” had to send its live audience home. Atlanta-based CNN has closed facilities facilities to non-essential staff.

All this with Christmas just days away. We want to hear from you. Has the omicron surge caused you to reschedule holiday plans, rethink large gatherings or consider worshiping virtually on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Please contact reporter Drew Kann at drew.kann@ajc.com.

ExploreA look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Investigations
